Dams on river to be removed within two years
A master plan to attract more people to the Des Moines River in Fort Dodge and Webster County is gaining momentum, according to Chad Schaeffer, the city's director of engineering, business affairs and community growth. Schaeffer, along with other city and county officials, was on hand for an open house to review the Des Moines River and Lizard Creek Water Trails and Corridor Plan Wednesday night.
