County emergency management: Federal ...

County emergency management: Federal aid eligibility threshold not likely to be reached

Wednesday Read more: The Messenger

With the governor's disaster declaration in place, Fort Dodge and Webster County have access to state aid for recovery efforts after the May 16 heavy winds. But thanks to cooperation between the city and county and Fort Dodge's response plan, there might not be any need for any state aid, Forbes said.

Fort Dodge, IA

