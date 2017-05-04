City to flush water mains
The Fort Dodge Warehouse Department will be flushing water mains beginning Friday through May 26 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in Zone 20: the area located between Fifth Avenue South and 15th Avenue South, and between Quail Avenue to South 22nd Street. During this operation, there may be discoloration of water.
