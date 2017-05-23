Chiropractor, fitness center coming t...

Chiropractor, fitness center coming to former eatery

The work is expected to be done by Oct. 1. -Messenger photo by Bill Shea The former Golden Corral restaurant at 20 N. 29th St. is being remodeled and expanded to house Active Health Chiropratic, Anytime Fitness and CrossFit Fort Dodge. The work is expected to be done by Oct. 1. A former restaurant on the east side of Fort Dodge will become the site of a chiropractic office and a fitness center.

