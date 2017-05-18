Branstad declares Webster, Kossuth disaster areas
Gov. Terry Branstad has declared Webster and Kossuth counties disaster areas after strong storms swept through both counties Tuesday night. Included in the declaration is a provision suspending two sections of the Iowa Code that allow for bidding requirements to help Iowa Central Community College repair storm damage.
