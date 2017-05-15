Assault suspect restrained at court appearance
A man accused of assaulting two people and a police officer was restrained by Webster County Jail officials during his initial appearance in Webster County Magistrate Court Monday morning. Josh Pendleton, 33, of Fort Dodge, is charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury, one count of assault on a police officer and one count of interference with official acts.
