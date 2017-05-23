Area Boys End Golf Season

The golf season ended last week for three county boys golfers with their appearances in District Golf tournaments in Class 2A and 1A. For Calvin Hart of the Emmetsburg E-Hawks, the sophomore's season ended in the 2A District meet at Landsmeer Golf Course in Orange City where he shot an 89 in the Individual portion of the tournament and did not qualify for advancement to state golf.

