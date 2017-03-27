Youth Honors Recital is Friday
The recital will begin at 7 p.m. at McSweeny's School of the Performing Arts, 1633 N. 29th St. The program began 30 years ago when four teachers came together and decided to do a joint recital. Those teachers included Ardella Hein, Jan Altermeier, Jim Ellerston and Barb Rector.
