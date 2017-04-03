Wrestled to the floor
A suspect had to be wrestled to the floor at the Webster County Courthouse after he resisted a Webster County sheriff's deputy's attempt to arrest him Monday. Gary D. Spencer Jr., 52, of Fort Dodge, is charged with interference with official acts causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor.
