Webster Co. supervisors show support for Main Street Iowa
The Webster County Board of Supervisors gave its approval Tuesday to an effort to get Fort Dodge back into the Main Street Iowa program. The city and the Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance have been partnering to explore joining this program for the last six to eight months, said Jill Nelson, community development director for the Growth Alliance.
