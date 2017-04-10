Trost recognized at Abra Auto Body
Angie Trost, customer service representative of Abra Auto Body and Glass, was voted by her coworkers as one of our Employees of the Month for March. She has been with our team since March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
