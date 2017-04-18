The Recent History of Bombing the Shi...

The Recent History of Bombing the Shit Out of 'Em

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The New Yorker

At a campaign rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Donald Trump, speaking of the Islamic State, once told supporters, "I would bomb the shit out of 'em. I would just bomb those suckers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11) Apr 18 Meguys 3
News The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15) Mar '17 Democrat 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow Mar '17 Trump 3
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC