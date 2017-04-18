The boys of Summer: For the kids at Rabiner, recreation is a way to cope
Pictured from left to right: Matthew Langel, 16, Ismael Torres, 13, Fletcher Jackson, 13, Emilio Ratchbun, 15, and Head Coach Andy Daniel. Many of the boys at Rabiner Treatment Center didn't get to play baseball or go fishing with their families like other kids growing up, according to Justine Smith, director of programming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC