Study highlights economic impact of p...

Study highlights economic impact of pork industry

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Messenger

The pork industry has been a valuable economic contributor to the Fort Dodge region even before it was announced that Prestage Foods of Iowa would be building a multi-million dollar pork processing plant five miles south of Eagle Grove, according to Gregg Hora, president-elect for the Iowa Pork Producers Association. According to a recently released study commissioned by the Iowa Farm Bureau in December 2016, the pork industry in the counties of Calhoun, Hamilton, and Webster accounted for a combined $20 million in state and local taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15) Mar 17 Democrat 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow Mar 16 Trump 3
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 37
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC