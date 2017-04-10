Study highlights economic impact of pork industry

The pork industry has been a valuable economic contributor to the Fort Dodge region even before it was announced that Prestage Foods of Iowa would be building a multi-million dollar pork processing plant five miles south of Eagle Grove, according to Gregg Hora, president-elect for the Iowa Pork Producers Association. According to a recently released study commissioned by the Iowa Farm Bureau in December 2016, the pork industry in the counties of Calhoun, Hamilton, and Webster accounted for a combined $20 million in state and local taxes.

