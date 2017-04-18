Saturday Eggs and Issues session is postponed
The Eggs and Issues legislative forum that was scheduled for Saturday morning at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge has been postponed. Jim Kersten, an organizer of the forum, said it has been postponed because legislators may work late tonight and possibly work on Saturday as they push to conclude this year's legislative session.
