SALT is Wednesday at First UMC
The First United Methodist Church youth group SALT for middle-school youths will meet Wednesday at the church, 127 N. 10th St. Children will be picked up at the middle school after classes and parents must pick them up by 5 p.m. First United Methodist Church will host The Filling Station at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the church, 127 N. 10th St. ... Aglow International of Fort Dodge and Surrounding Area will host Amy Heesch at 10 a.m. on April 22 at the Fort ... First United Methodist Church will hold their Mana Meal at 5 p.m. on April 15 at the church, 127 N. 10th St. Bingo ... The Fort Dodge zone Lutheran Women's Missionary League will hold its Spring Rally at 9:30 a.m. on April 22, at ... Northfield Church of Christ will show "The Easter Experience" at 7 p.m. on Friday at the church located at 1633 ... First United Methodist Church will hold their Mana Meal at 5 p.m. today at the church, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar 17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar 16
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC