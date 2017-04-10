SALT is Wednesday at First UMC

SALT is Wednesday at First UMC

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Messenger

The First United Methodist Church youth group SALT for middle-school youths will meet Wednesday at the church, 127 N. 10th St. Children will be picked up at the middle school after classes and parents must pick them up by 5 p.m. First United Methodist Church will host The Filling Station at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the church, 127 N. 10th St. ... Aglow International of Fort Dodge and Surrounding Area will host Amy Heesch at 10 a.m. on April 22 at the Fort ... First United Methodist Church will hold their Mana Meal at 5 p.m. on April 15 at the church, 127 N. 10th St. Bingo ... The Fort Dodge zone Lutheran Women's Missionary League will hold its Spring Rally at 9:30 a.m. on April 22, at ... Northfield Church of Christ will show "The Easter Experience" at 7 p.m. on Friday at the church located at 1633 ... First United Methodist Church will hold their Mana Meal at 5 p.m. today at the church, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15) Mar 17 Democrat 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow Mar 16 Trump 3
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 37
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC