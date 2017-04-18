Ready to Ram!?! Shimkat to celebrate 70th anniversary with return of Raminator
The Raminator, which is in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the fastest monster truck, will be on display all day May 6 - 7 in the parking lot at Shimkat, according to TJ Pingel, general sales manager at Shimkat. On May 6 at 1 p.m., the Raminator will rev its engine and launch into the air before crashing down on about six cars.
