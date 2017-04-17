Ratcliff
Brett and Bethanie Ratcliff, Webster City, are the parents of a son, Royce Roger Ratcliff, born April 11, 2017 at Van Diest Medical Center. Grandparents are Michele Mack, Webster City, the late Kenneth Scott, and Roger and Amy Ratcliff, Webster City.
