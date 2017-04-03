Out of the ground

Prestage Foods of Iowa's incoming multi-million-dollar pork processing plant could fuel a resurgence in north central Iowa communities, which have lagged behind the rest of Iowa and the United States in terms of growth, according to a study by Goss & Associates Economic Solutions, of Omaha and Denver, Colorado, that was unveiled Thursday morning. Webster County, and more specifically Fort Dodge, may see the largest increase in population after one year of operations at the Prestage plant, which will be located five miles south of Eagle Grove, according to the study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Freeman-Journal.