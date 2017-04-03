Out of the ground
Prestage Foods of Iowa's incoming multi-million-dollar pork processing plant could fuel a resurgence in north central Iowa communities, which have lagged behind the rest of Iowa and the United States in terms of growth, according to a study by Goss & Associates Economic Solutions, of Omaha and Denver, Colorado, that was unveiled Thursday morning. Webster County, and more specifically Fort Dodge, may see the largest increase in population after one year of operations at the Prestage plant, which will be located five miles south of Eagle Grove, according to the study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Freeman-Journal.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar 17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar 16
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC