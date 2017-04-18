Naylor gets 10 years for 2015 shooting
A man facing charges in connection with burglary and shooting cases from 2015 has been sentenced to prison after making pleas in the cases. Jovon Naylor, 26, of Fort Dodge, made Alford pleas Tuesday in Webster County District Court to second-degree burglary, criminal gang participation, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
