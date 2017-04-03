Navy Sea Chanters heading to Fort Dodge
The ensemble will give a free concert in Fort Dodge on April 30. -Submitted photo The Navy Band Sea Chanters is the United States Navy's official chorus. The ensemble will give a free concert in Fort Dodge on April 30. The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters will give a free concert at 3 p.m. April 30 at Decker Auditorium at Iowa Central Community College, as part of its 2017 national tour.
