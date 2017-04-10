More Municipal Building renovations planned

The City Council on Monday hired Kolacia Construction Inc., of Fort Dodge, to complete a project that includes relocating the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, at a cost of $570,000. Terry Allers, the principal architect and president of Allers Associates Architects of Fort Dodge, told the council that the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, will be moved from the back of the building to an area in the front where the city clerk's office used to be.

