Mollo accused in check scheme

A Fort Dodge man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly used forged checks to make purchases and open bank accounts. Arthur Mollo III, 51, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; two counts of second-degree theft, class D felonies; two counts of forgery, class D felonies; and two counts of third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.