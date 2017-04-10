Mixed housing proposed for Theiss Farm
The Fort Dodge City Council approved a duplex plan Monday. -Messenger file photo by Hans Madsen The Theiss farm, near Williams Drive and 20th Avenue North, will be the site of new housing.
