Man charged with sexual abuse of 2-year-old
Court documents from Webster County show that 21-year-old Dewayne Lewis McGhee, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and child endangerment with serious injury in connection with an incident in February. According to court documents, Fort Dodge police were called to investigate reports of child abuse after medical staff at two hospitals determined that a 2-year-old child had been physically and sexually abused.
