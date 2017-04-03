Man arrested after shots fired calls
A Fort Dodge man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested following a report of gunshots being fired in town. Tanner E. Lowe, 25, is charged with carrying weapons, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and driving under suspension, according to Fort Dodge police.
