Looking Back

Snow hits Reinbeck area with more than 14" of snow which fell on April 8. School and highways remained closed thru April 11. Two rebels, Nick Peterson signed to play football for Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge and Britny Van Hauen has signed to play soccer next fall for Rochester Community & Technical College. G-R send five members of the speech team to perform at State Speech Contest on Saturday March 17 at Waldorf College in Forest City.

Fort Dodge, IA

