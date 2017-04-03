Looking Back
Snow hits Reinbeck area with more than 14" of snow which fell on April 8. School and highways remained closed thru April 11. Two rebels, Nick Peterson signed to play football for Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge and Britny Van Hauen has signed to play soccer next fall for Rochester Community & Technical College. G-R send five members of the speech team to perform at State Speech Contest on Saturday March 17 at Waldorf College in Forest City.
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar 17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar 16
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
