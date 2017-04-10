Life Flight collides with bird
The crew of a Fort Dodge-based medical helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday morning after it collided with a bird while returning to town. The UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center Life Flight air ambulance landed in Hamilton County with everybody on board escaping injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar 17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar 16
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC