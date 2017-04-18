Lankford appeal denied by court: Convicted sex offender sought to have sentence overturned
A Fort Dodge man serving 65 years in prison on sexual abuse charges will continue serving his sentence after his appeal was denied. Lucas Lankford, 40, is serving the sentence after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony; incest, a class D felony; and sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony, last summer.
