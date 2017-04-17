John and Amanda Kalkwarf of Webster City are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte AnnMarie Kalkwarf, born April 13, 2017, weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz. She has a brother Garrett, 20. Brett and Bethanie Ratcliff, Webster City, are the parents of a son, Royce Roger Ratcliff, born April 11, 2017 at ... Joshua and Bethany Farrell of Brayton are the parents of a son, Benjamin Wayne, born April 6, 2017, weighing 6 lbs.

