Introducing students to farming

From fish to feathers and hair balls and horns, those were just a few experiences junior high students participated in during a veterinary breakout session March 28 at Manson Northwest Webster Junior/Senior High School's Ag Day. Terry Seehusen, Farm Bureau regional manager, said the Ag Day, sponsored by Calhoun County Iowa State University Extension and Calhoun County Farm Bureau, rotates each year between the Manson Northwest Webster and South Central Calhoun school districts.

