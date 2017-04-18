Harrisburg principal Dr. Kevin Lein takes job in Iowa

A hero to most of the community in Harrisburg after returning to his post just one day after being shot by a student in 2015, Dr. Kevin Lein presented his resignation letter to the school board Tuesday evening. Lein said he's accepted a position in Iowa, "in between Ames and near Fort Dodge," where he'll serve as the regional administrator for a district headquartered in Jefferson.

