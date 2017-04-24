Getting to work
The program, Family Self-Sufficiency, is a partnership between people seeking employment and the Fort Dodge Housing Agency, according to Lexi McNeil, FSS coordinator. "They get to pick their own goals, short or long-term, and we just help them break down those steps to achieve the goals," -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Jessica Ash, a coordinator with the Family Self-Sufficiency program operated by the Fort Dodge Housing Agency works on processing some of the applications for the program in her office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC