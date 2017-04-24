Getting to work

The program, Family Self-Sufficiency, is a partnership between people seeking employment and the Fort Dodge Housing Agency, according to Lexi McNeil, FSS coordinator. "They get to pick their own goals, short or long-term, and we just help them break down those steps to achieve the goals," -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Jessica Ash, a coordinator with the Family Self-Sufficiency program operated by the Fort Dodge Housing Agency works on processing some of the applications for the program in her office.

