Fort Dodge council to consider duplex plan again
A plan to build a series of duplex homes at the intersection of Williams Drive and 20th Avenue North will again have the attention of the Fort Dodge City Council on Monday. The proposal will be the subject of a council workshop at 5 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 819 First Ave. S. During the council's regular business meeting that will begin at 6 p.m., the elected officials will consider giving final approval to a zoning change needed to allow the construction of the duplexes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar 17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar 16
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC