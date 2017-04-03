Fort Dodge council to consider duplex plan again

A plan to build a series of duplex homes at the intersection of Williams Drive and 20th Avenue North will again have the attention of the Fort Dodge City Council on Monday. The proposal will be the subject of a council workshop at 5 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 819 First Ave. S. During the council's regular business meeting that will begin at 6 p.m., the elected officials will consider giving final approval to a zoning change needed to allow the construction of the duplexes.

