Fort Dodge council to consider duplex...

Fort Dodge council to consider duplex plan again

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Messenger

A plan to build a series of duplex homes at the intersection of Williams Drive and 20th Avenue North will again have the attention of the Fort Dodge City Council on Monday. The proposal will be the subject of a council workshop at 5 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 819 First Ave. S. During the council's regular business meeting that will begin at 6 p.m., the elected officials will consider giving final approval to a zoning change needed to allow the construction of the duplexes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15) Mar 17 Democrat 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow Mar 16 Trump 3
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 37
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,165,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC