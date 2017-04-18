FOD walk
This year's event was expanded to include downtown and the area around Kenyon Road and U.S. Highway 169 in addition to the east side business district. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Volunteer Courtney Bachel, at left, works to recover a drink cup from the storm sewer inlet in front of the Fort Dodge Municipal Building during the annual FOD Walk.
