Firefighters respond to burnt motor
According to Fort Dodge Fire Chief Kent Hulett, firefighters were dispatched to 1615 Central Ave. after two workers opened the door to the building and discovered smoke. Hulett said firefighters found a furnace motor had burned and tripped the breaker inside the building, causing the smoke.
