Fifth Annual Preserve Iowa Summit set for June 8-10 in Fort Dodge
It's a question historic preservation professionals, advocates and volunteers will take up when they gather in Fort Dodge this summer for the 2017 Preserve Iowa Summit. "There are many good answers, but historians and everyday Iowans say historic places give people a sense of identity and meaning to their lives," said Paula Mohr of the State Historic Preservation Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC