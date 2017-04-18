FD teen facing adult charges in gun incident
A teenager facing multiple charges from a reported gun incident in late March is now being charged as an adult in the case. William Rich, 17, of Fort Dodge, is facing two felony charges for the March 30 incident, as well as other incidents that happened prior to that date.
Read more at The Messenger.
