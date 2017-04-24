FD school board approves salary increases for 3 units
Agreements were unanimously approved for the Maintenance Employees Bargaining Unit, the Secretarial/Clerical Education Association, and the Maintenance Employees Bargaining Unit - bus drivers division. House File 291 was signed into law Feb. 17. Under that law, public employee unions are only allowed to negotiate base wages.
