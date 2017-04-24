FD council to consider water softening project
The Fort Dodge City Council will consider a proposed water softening project and the appointment of a new assistant police chief when it meets today. The council's efforts will begin with a 5 p.m. workshop in the Municipal Building, 819 First Ave. S., at which the water softening project will be discussed.
