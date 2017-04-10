FD City Council should reconsider
The city of Fort Dodge owns the bike trail on Wraywood Drive. Nevertheless, homeowners are being required to pay for snow removal on the portion of the trail bordering their properties as the result of a decision by the Fort Dodge City Council on Monday.
