Easy-to-care-for Easter lilies can continue beyond the holiday
Easter lilies are easy to care for and can be planted outside as a perrenial bulb once its blooms are finished. -Messenger photo by Dawn Bliss Reaching in and pinching off the yellow pollen anthers in an Easter lily will delay the flower's cycle, causing the lily to hold its bloom longer, said Rick Lamoureux, greenhouse manager for Smitty's Lawn, Landscape and Garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar 17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC