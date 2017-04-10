Easy-to-care-for Easter lilies can continue beyond the holiday

Easter lilies are easy to care for and can be planted outside as a perrenial bulb once its blooms are finished. -Messenger photo by Dawn Bliss Reaching in and pinching off the yellow pollen anthers in an Easter lily will delay the flower's cycle, causing the lily to hold its bloom longer, said Rick Lamoureux, greenhouse manager for Smitty's Lawn, Landscape and Garden.

