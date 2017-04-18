Doing something for the Earth
The projects include cleanup efforts in various parts of Fort Dodge. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Fort Dodge Senior High juniors Kira Albright, at left, Terence Rooks and Liza Van Zyl, along with their instructor Todd Constable, are working on various Earth Day related cleanup projects in the community as part of their Understanding Social Systems class.
