Cornbelt looks back at record power transmission year

Never Stop Getting Better was the theme for the 70th Corn Belt Power Cooperative annual meeting April 5 at the Best Western Starlite Village Inn & Suites in Fort Dodge. That theme reflected on events from 2016, including the construction of several large transmission projects, implementation of new generation technology, and the addition of new commercial and industrial electrical load.

