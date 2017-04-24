Coleman Sanitary District to hold new election
The board of trustees overseeing the sewers in a small district just south of Fort Dodge held a public meeting Tuesday for what may be the first time in two years to address a number of issues that were brought to light in a recent lawsuit. The meeting was held at the Webster County Courthouse in response to a judge's order from earlier this month, after two Coleman District residents brought suit against their sanitary sewer board, claiming the board refused to honor an open records request.
