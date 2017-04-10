City in Iowa recognizes former historic buildings
The former locations of historic buildings in Fort Dodge are now permanently recognized thanks to a series of plaques that have been installed in the downtown area. The 13 plaques mark the locations of sites where historic buildings once stood, but have now either been demolished or destroyed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar 17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar 16
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC