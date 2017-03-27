Blanden to host Iowa Watercolor show

The Blanden Memorial Art Museum, is pleased to present the Iowa Watercolor Society's 2016-2017 Traveling Show on display from April 8 to May 20 at the museum, 920 Third Ave. S. Internationally known artist Sterling Edwards juried and judged this year's annual competition that consisted of sixty paintings. These sixty paintings were chosen from 131 entries from artists across Iowa.

