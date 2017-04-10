Baade hired for FD Children's Autism Center
Opportunity Village has hired Kristin Baade in a first step towards launching a Children's Autism Center in Fort Dodge. The planned autism center is to be modeled after the center in Clear Lake, which has grown greatly since it was founded in 2013.
