ARGENTA ACQUIRES ELANCO'S MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN SCOTLAND Apr. 3, 2017 Source: Argenta news release Argenta, a New Zealand-owned company that creates, develops and manufactures products for the global animal health industry, has purchased the former Scottish manufacturing site of Elanco Animal Health and will take over operations on April 3rd, 2017. Argenta acquired the 81,000-square-foot Dundee-based manufacturing facility and operational business, which includes more than 100 locally-based staff, with a vision to growing its presence in the European market.

