Webster County rejects low bridge bid
Webster County will try again to find a contractor for a bridge replacement project after the only bid came in 45 percent higher than estimated. The Board of Supervisors rejected the bid for work on 210th Street west of Paragon Avenue, which becomes Fort Dodge's 15th Avenue South.
